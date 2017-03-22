Novena Suites deaths: Coroner rules husband killed wife before committing suicide

SINGAPORE: Several policemen and a crisis negotiation team had been assembled to persuade Mr Wang Chan Foo, 46, against jumping to his death on Oct 22, 2016.

But Mr Wang, also known as Ongko Widjojo, ignored their pleas to step away from the ledge.

At 7.12pm, the father of two fell from his 13th-storey balcony at the Novena Suites condominium.

His two children, then aged 13 and 7, witnessed the fall. They had been waiting for their father at the lift lobby, where they had arranged to meet.

Mr Wang’s daughter tearfully told police officers she could not reach her mother, Mdm Ng Soo San, and that she and her brother had been waiting for their father for three hours.

When the police entered the family’s unit at Novena Suites later that evening, they found Mdm Ng, 44, lying in a pool of blood.

She had been stabbed multiple times.

State Coroner Marvin Bay ruled the deaths a murder-suicide on Wednesday (Mar 22).

Mr Bay said there is no reason to suspect a third party was involved in the killing, and that Mdm Ng was stabbed by her husband in an “impulsive, disorganised act”.

“When (Mr Wang) realised the implications of his actions, as well as the inevitability of discovery … he leaned forward and fell (to his death),” Mr Bay said.

The couple had lived apart since 2012 - Mdm Ng and the children in Toa Payoh and Mr Wang in Thomson - but the family congregated at the Novena Suites unit every weekend because the children attended tuition sessions nearby.

WIFE HAD COMPLAINED OF ABUSE

In the unit, investigators found two handwritten notes from Mr Wang to his two children, telling them to “study hard”, “listen to your mother” and “look after each other” if there came a time “when Papa is no longer around”.

Mr Bay said Mr Wang had obviously written the notes before killing Mdm Ng, which suggests the stabbing was “not extensively planned or premeditated”.

But Mr Wang was known to be impulsive, an inquiry heard on Wednesday.

Mdm Ng had visited a Care Corner Family Service Centre in Toa Payoh in 2011, complaining of domestic abuse. She told a social worker there her husband had been physically and verbally abusive since 2006.

She also said Mr Wang had once, in a fit of rage, thrown the children’s books out of the window.

Records from Mdm Ng’s doctor also showed she had turned up with bruises twice, in 2010 and 2011, claiming her husband had hit her.

The couple’s daughter said when her parents separated in 2012, she and her brother decided to live with their mother because Mr Wang was “too sensitive”.

She said her father would nag and scold them and would sometimes resort to “corporal punishment”. The teenager added she had witnessed her father throw objects in her mother’s direction when the couple argued.

HUSBAND SUFFERED FROM INSOMNIA, DEPRESSION

It also emerged that Mr Wang suffered from severe insomnia and depression and appeared to be at his wits end when he overdosed on sleeping pills and red wine a month before his death.

He was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where a paramedic passed his sister a note he had addressed to her. “I just want to express my appreciation (and) gratefulness to you all for keeping me company during the last lap of life,” it read.

But Mr Wang had maintained that although he thought about suicide, he did not have an “active plan”.

At the close of the inquiry, Mr Bay said the evidence was “unequivocally” clear that Mr Wang had unlawfully killed his wife before taking his own life.