NParks arborists inspect trees under its purview; job not outsourced: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Trees under NParks’ purview are inspected by its own certified arborists, and the job is not outsourced to landscape companies, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Feb 28).

And should accidents happen and trees fall due to natural causes, NParks’ public liability insurance only covers claims where NParks has been shown to be negligent, said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong was responding to a question tabled in Parliament by Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Zainal Sapari about the massive Tembusu tree that toppled at the Botanic Gardens, killing a woman and injuring four others.

The tree had been inspected last September and given a clean bill of health.

On Tuesday, Mr Wong said that if NParks is shown to have exercised its duty of care in keeping to its tree management regime, its public liability insurance will not pay out as it would not be culpable for circumstances beyond its control.

In his written parliamentary reply, Mr Wong said that beyond regular inspections, NParks prunes trees to make them more resistant to storms. It also substitutes storm-vulnerable species like the Albizia with hardier trees.

He added that NParks' tree management programme has reduced the number of "tree incidents" by more than three-fold since 2001.