NParks unveils Asia’s largest children’s garden, launches festival

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has unveiled what it said is Asia’s largest children’s garden. The Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens has now doubled in size to four hectares, following a two hectare extension, NParks said on Friday (Nov 10).

Minister for National Development and Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong officiated the opening of the garden’s extension. The garden, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, includes attractions and programmes geared towards youngsters up to 14 years old. Prior to the extension, the Garden catered to children up to 12 years old.

The extension comprises four new zones which allow children to experience and learn about different eco-systems: Farm, forest, stream, and orchard. Inclusive play equipment in the Forest zone will also support play between children with and without special needs.



Mr Wong also launched the Children’s festival, held in celebration of the garden’s extension. It will feature over 100 educational programmes and fun activities where children can discover more about nature through play, craft, storytelling, investigations and walks.

Visitors can also enjoy festival activities, performances, carnival game booths and movie screenings at the Eco-Garden, as well as specially created horticultural displays.

The festival will run from Nov 11 to 26.

