NParks warns public after crocodile sightings in Pasir Ris Park

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) has put up signs and advisory notices to warn the public about crocodiles at Pasir Ris Park after two sightings of the animals were reported in the past week.

In a statement on Tuesday (Aug 8) NParks said that it had been alerted to two recent sightings of crocodiles at the park.

A crocodile was seen at the mudflat of Sungei Tampines in Pasir Ris Park last Tuesday and another sighting was reported in the waters off the park's beach on Saturday.

"They were likely to be estuarine crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus), which are known to swim freely in the Straits of Johor," NParks said.

"For the safety of park users, we are monitoring the sightings and will take steps to translocate the crocodiles, should they continue to venture into publicly-accessible areas at Pasir Ris Park."

Warning signs and advisory notices were put up on Monday after the sightings near the water edge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NParks said that visitors should "heed these signs, in particular to keep to designated paths and away from water edges".

"Should park visitors encounter a crocodile, they should stay calm and back away slowly," NParks added. "They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal."





Video and photos appearing to show crocodiles in the Pasir Ris Park have been circulating on social media.

In one of these videos, a crocodile appears to swim in the sea near the shoreline.

If members of the public need help, they should call the NParks helpline at 1800-471 7300. More information on Estuarine Crocodiles can be found on NParks’ website.





