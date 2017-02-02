NS defaulter sentenced to 4 months' jail

SINGAPORE: The man who defaulted on National Service (NS) for more than a decade was sentenced to four months' jail on Thursday (Feb 2).

Jonathan Tan Huai-En, 28, pleaded guilty last month to two counts under the Enlistment Act, for “remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit” for 10 years, four months and 13 days.

He is the son of Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, the deputy chairman of law firm WongPartnership. When Jonathan Tan was 12, he moved to Canada with his mother, older sister and younger brother because the two boys had struggled with studying Chinese in school. The family had not planned to return to Singapore, and became Canadian citizens in 2005.



When Tan failed to register for NS after three registration notices were sent to his Singapore address, a police gazette was raised against him in late 2006. In 2009, Tan’s father - who had remained in Singapore - told the Central Manpower Base of his son’s intention to renounce his Singapore citizenship. But he was blocked from doing so as he had not fulfilled his NS obligations.



Back in Canada, Tan went on to secure a degree in applied sciences, a masters in engineering and a job with a multinational based there. In 2013, he wanted to visit his sick grandfather in Singapore but his mother told him he would be arrested upon return. Tan then began making arrangements to return to his birthplace.



He arrived in 2015, enlisted in NS the next year and is currently serving his vocation as a preventive medicine technician.



Tan’s younger brother Isaac, 25, has also returned to Singapore and is under investigation.

