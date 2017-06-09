NS50 PAssion Card: False claims about S$50 stored value circulating, warns card provider

SINGAPORE: There's been an erroneous text message going around, prompting national servicemen (NSmen) to apply for the commemorative NS50 PAssion Card, but the card provider clarified on Friday (Jun 9) that it did not send the SMS.

The message claimed that the card comes with a S$50 stored value, and NSmen were asked to SMS their identity card number in order to receive their card.



"We would like to clarify that the commemorative NS50 PAssion Card does not contain any stored value," said the card provider in a Facebook post.

It added that NSmen should wait for their packages - which would arrive by mail - for details on the application process of the commemorative card.

The commemorative NS50 PAssion Card is offered to all national servicemen, as part of a package announced in April to mark 50 years of national service in Singapore. The card is free, with a five-year membership.





According to PAssion Card's website, instructions on how to register for the commemorative card - which provides perks such as discounts on courses and merchandise - will be included in an invitation letter to be sent to all eligible NSmen.