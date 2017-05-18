NS50 vouchers: National servicemen to receive S$100 vouchers from mid-May

SINGAPORE: Past and present national servicemen will receive their S$100 NS50 vouchers starting from the middle of this month, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday (May 18).

The vouchers, announced in February, are part of the NS50 Recognition Package to mark 50 years of National Service. National servicemen will also receive one year of complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

From mid-May, NSFs and NSmen who are existing SAFRA or HomeTeamNS members will receive their packages by mail.



NSmen who are not SAFRA or HomeTeamNS members will receive letters from late July to register for their packages. Those from the Singapore Armed Forces or Home Team may register online at the SAFRA or HomeTeamNS redemption portals.

Registration for the NS50 Recognition Package is open until Jun 30 next year. National servicemen will receive their packages within four to eight weeks after registration.

The vouchers can be used at more than 6,000 participating outlets and services, including NTUC FairPrice and Giant supermarkets, Singapore Airlines, Robinsons, Food Republic and McDonald's.

They can also be used at all SAFRA and HomeTeamNS clubs to book facilities, register for activities and extend their membership. National servicemen can also choose to donate their vouchers to charity.

The vouchers are valid until Dec 31 next year.