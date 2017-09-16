NSF death: Armoured vehicle lands on side while getting out of difficult terrain, says MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time National Serviceman who died after a vehicular mishap at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, was guiding a Bionix infantry fighting vehicle out of difficult terrain when it landed on its side, the Ministry of Defence said in an update on Saturday (Sep 16).

3rd Sergeant (3SG) Chan Hiang Cheng Gavin, a Vehicle Commander from the 41st Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, died on Friday during a military training exercise. He was found unconscious next to the vehicle, said MINDEF.



The driver and two other passengers travelling in the vehicle were unhurt, it added.



"An SAF medic commenced immediate resuscitation efforts, and was joined shortly by two SAF medical officers who delivered onsite medical treatment," MINDEF said.



"3SG Chan was then evacuated via an SAF helicopter to Rockhampton Airport during which resuscitation efforts continued, before being transferred by local ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10.36pm Singapore time."



The 21-year-old's next-of-kin arrived Saturday morning and were accompanied by family-liaison officers from the SAF.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A safety pause has been declared for all SAF units in Shoalwater Bay Training Area, and training and safety management plans are being reviewed to ensure all appropriate safety measures are in place before training is allowed to continue, said MINDEF.