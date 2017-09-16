NSF dies in vehicular mishap at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Australia

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) full-time National Serviceman died after he was involved in a vehicular mishap at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia at around 6.15pm on Friday (Sep 15).



3rd Sergeant (3SG) Chan Hiang Cheng Gavin, a Vehicle Commander from 41st Battalion Singapore Armoured Regiment, was travelling in a Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle as part of an exercise when the incident happened, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement.



An SAF medic commenced resuscitation efforts on 3SG Chan, who was unconscious at the time. He was evacuated via a helicopter to Rockhampton Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at around 10.36pm.

A safety pause on training in Shoalwater Bay Training Area has taken effect, and an investigation of the incident is ongoing, MINDEF said.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman and are assisting the family in this time of grief," the statement added.



