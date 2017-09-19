NSF who died in Shoalwater Bay training mishap to be accorded military funeral

SINGAPORE: The body of 3rd Sergeant Chan Hiang Cheng Gavin, who died in a vehicular mishap in Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, was brought back to Singapore on Tuesday (Sep 19).

In a media release, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said he will be accorded a military funeral.

The media release is reproduced in full below:

The body of the late 3rd Sergeant (3SG) Chan Hiang Cheng Gavin was brought back to Singapore at around 6pm today by an SAF plane accompanied by his parents.

The late 3SG Chan will be accorded the honours of a military funeral. The cremation ceremony will be held at Mandai Crematorium on Sep 23, 2017.

The Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces will continue to render assistance and support to the family of the late 3SG Chan.





