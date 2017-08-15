NSFs get targeted help to snag jobs, further studies at career fair

The Enhanced Career and Education Fair will, for the first time, differentiate participating full-time national servicemen on whether they want to work or study after they complete NS.

SINGAPORE: About 2,000 jobs are on offer at a one-day career fair for full-time national servicemen (NSFs) who are about to complete their National Service.

The Enhanced Career and Education Fair, held at the Lifelong Learning Institute on Tuesday (Aug 15), is the eighth quarterly edition to be held since November 2015.



This quarter's edition features two components: A career fair where 30 employees from nine different industries are participating, as well as an education exhibition. This is the first time organisers are adopting a targeted approach during the fair, with NSFs differentiated on whether they want to work or study after they complete National Service.

Representatives from various organisations at the career fair. (Photo: Calvin Hui)

To do this, organisers are tapping on technology, with NSFs asked to register electronically a month before the fair, and indicate details such as previous course of study, preferred industries, job interest and salary expectations.

With the information on hand, organisers can better match NSFs to either prospective employers or educational institutions at the fair, depending on their preferences.



A list of employers was then curated by organisers to match the preferences of the NSFs. A personalised QR code with their stated preferences was also generated for NSFs, and can be used at the fair when they meet prospective employers so they do not have to manually complete application forms.

Employers at the fair include those from industries such as security, oil and gas as well as hospitality.

Another 6,000 jobs from the Jobs Bank will also be made available on a customised virtual platform, and only accessible to registered NSFs. This will run till Aug 29 this year.

Registering online also allows NSFs to access e-resources online to prepare them for a career switch after they complete National Service.

The fair is organised by Workforce Singapore, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs, and organisers are expecting about 4,000 NSFs from the Singapore Armed Forces and Home Team to attend.