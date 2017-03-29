NSL, Bukit Panjang LRT hit by service disruptions

SINGAPORE: A total of 65 passengers had to be evacuated from Bukit Panjang Light Rapid Transit (LRT) trains on Tuesday (Mar 28) following a breakdown in train services at about 8.10pm.



A resident at Teck Whye Lane took photos of the incident, showing commuters walking on the tracks, ushered by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers. "The train stopped just opposite of Block 103 Teck Whye Lane, in between Phoenix and Teck Whye LRT stations, heading to Bukit Panjang Plaza direction," Myo Khine wrote.

Live ...CCK Bukit Panjang LRT broke down just in front of our apartment The train stopped at just opposite of block... Posted by Myo Khine on Tuesday, 28 March 2017

SMRT said that the breakdown happened due to a "propulsion fault". Another LRT train was deployed to rescue the stalled train back to the depot for further checks, it added.

During this time, train services on the loop running between Petir and Senja stations were still available. Bus bridging and free regular bus services were activated between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang LRT stations, SMRT said.

Service resumed at 9.27pm.

[BPLRT]: No train service between BP1 and BP6. Community loop service still available. Free bridging bus service is available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2017 [BPLRT] Update: Train services have resumed. Bus bridging services are still available. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2017

Separately, the North-South Line saw delays in service on Tuesday evening due to a signalling fault. SMRT tweeted about the delays at about 8.45pm, telling commuters they would have an extra 15 minutes' travel time.

NSL service was back to normal at 10.22pm

At 11pm, trains on the North-South Line also ground to a halt for 10 minutes while authorities tested a new signalling system.