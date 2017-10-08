NSL disruption: No train services between Ang Mo Kio, Newton 'till further notice', says SMRT

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Train services along the North-South Line (NSL) from Ang Mo Kio to Newton were not available on Sunday morning (Oct 8), despite overnight works to clear water from flooded MRT tunnels. Service had been suspended along a large section of the NSL since 6pm on Saturday.

In a tweet at about 8.30am, SMRT said it was unable to resume train services as the works required more time.

In a tweet at about 8.30am, SMRT said it was unable to resume train services as the works required more time.





It added that free bus and bridging bus services have been made available between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations with SMRT staff deployed at boarding points to assist commuters.

Earlier in a Facebook post, SMRT said that services between the two stations in both directions had not yet been restored and advised commuters to seek alternative transport. It added that free regular bus and bridging services along the affected stations are available.

"We are striving to start service between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations at 9am. Additional time is needed for final checks and to conduct test runs with trains before resuming passenger service," said SMRT.



"Train services from Jurong East to Ang Mo Kio and from Newton to Marina South Pier stations (in both directions) are running normally."





Heavy rain on Saturday afternoon caused flooding in the tunnel between Braddell and Bishan MRT stations and services were halted between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said late Sunday that it was using portable pumps to remove water in the tunnel in what was expected to be "a prolonged operation".



Separately, a small fire was spotted trackside between Marina Bay and Raffles Place MRT stations.

While NSL train services were mostly restored later, those between Ang Mo Kio and Newton were not.

The NSL disruption came after services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang earlier on Saturday, making it the second disruption in one day.