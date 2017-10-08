NSL disruption: Flooded MRT tunnels cleared, train service resumes between Ang Mo Kio and Newton

SINGAPORE: Train services along the North-South Line (NSL) from Ang Mo Kio to Newton resumed at 1.50pm on Sunday (Oct 8), following "all-out" overnight works to clear water from flooded MRT tunnels between Bishan and Braddell. Service had been suspended along a large section of the NSL since 6pm on Saturday.





Shortly after the announcement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SDCF) shared photos of the flooded tunnels and said the water was cleared at 11am.





At about 10.10am on Sunday, transport operator SMRT said water in the tunnels between Bishan and Braddell MRT stations was almost cleared, thanks to an overnight effort by teams from the SCDF, PUB, Land Transport Authority and SMRT.



"Our engineering teams are concurrently working on cleaning, replacing and testing trackside equipment to reopen this stretch of the line," SMRT said.





It added that its engineers would deploy several empty trains on the tracks between Newton and Ang Mo Kio for final safety checks before passenger services resume.

SMRT had said it was striving to restart service at 9am on Sunday, but tweeted at 8.30am that it was unable to do so as the works required more time.



It added that free bus and bridging bus services have been made available between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations with SMRT staff deployed at boarding points to assist commuters.





Heavy rain on Saturday afternoon caused flooding in the tunnel between Braddell and Bishan MRT stations and services were halted between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier. Train services between Newton and Marina South Pier were restored at 9.20pm that evening.



SCDF said late Saturday that it was using portable pumps to remove water in the tunnel in what was expected to be "a prolonged operation".



Separately, SMRT reported a small fire trackside between Marina Bay and Raffles Place MRT stations, just before 6pm on Saturday.

The NSL disruption came after services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang earlier on Saturday, making it the second disruption in one day.