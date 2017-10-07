Water in the tunnel, trackside fire caused train disruption on NSL: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train service along a large stretch of the North-South Line (NSL) was disrupted on Saturday evening (Oct 7), after water got into a section of the tunnel from Bishan to Braddell MRT stations.



This happened during the heavy downpour in the afternoon, said transport operator SMRT, adding that train services were stopped between Bishan and Toa Payoh stations as a precaution.



SMRT first tweeted about the disruption between Bishan and Toa Payoh at about 5.35pm. But in an update 30 minutes later, it said that there was no train service between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier stations in both directions. That's 13 stations or half the stretch of NSL.



Separately, at about 5.55pm, a small fire was spotted on the trackside in the tunnel between Marina Bay and Raffles Place MRT stations, said SMRT.



It added that the Singapore Civil Defence Force was activated "within minutes" and was deployed to Marina Bay, but the fire "died out by itself".



"For safety reasons, North-South Line train services between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier are not available," said SMRT in a Facebook post. "Our engineers are on site and investigating both incidents."

Free regular bus and bridging services are available. SMRT also said commuters should consider alternative transport.

"Our engineers are on-site and are working to recover services as quickly as possible," said SMRT. "We are sorry that your journey has been affected this evening."

The crowd at Toa Payoh MRT station which is affected by train disruption along the North-South Line.

The crowd at Jurong East due to the train disruption.

Crowds were seen at bus stops outside the affected train stations, as commuters waited for bus bridging services or sought other forms of transport.

Bridging buses deployed at Bishan MRT but no clear signs to indicate destinations of the buses, causing pile up along road. (Photo: Calvin Hui)

Crowds at the bus stop outside Dhoby Ghaut station. (Photo: Brandon Tanoto)

Commuter Cheryl Law, 28, said she had to ask family members to pick her up from Bishan MRT station, as there was "no chance" for her to get onto buses due to the crowds. "Some of the passengers here are so frustrated," she told Channel NewsAsia.

Heavy rains were reported over many areas of Singapore on Saturday afternoon, prompting national water agency PUB to issue flood warnings for several areas including Paya Lebar Road and Leng Kee Road.

The NSL disruption is the second in a day. Earlier on Saturday, services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang.