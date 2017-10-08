NSL disruption: Train services between Ang Mo Kio, Newton still unavailable, says SMRT

SINGAPORE: Train services along the North-South Line (NSL) from Ang Mo Kio to Newton are still not available, said SMRT on Sunday (Oct 8), a day after two separate incidents along the NSL disrupted services for several hours.

SMRT said in a Facebook post that services between the two stations in both directions had not yet been restored and advised commuters to seek alternative transport. It added that free regular bus and bridging services along the affected stations are available.

"We are striving to start service between Newton and Ang Mo Kio stations at 9am. Additional time is needed for final checks and to conduct test runs with trains before resuming passenger service," said SMRT.



"Train services from Jurong East to Ang Mo Kio and from Newton to Marina South Pier stations (in both directions) are running normally."





Train services between Ang Mo Kio and Marina Bay stations were disrupted for five hours on Saturday after water entered a section of tunnel following a heavy downpour and a small fire was spotted trackside in another area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While train services were mostly restored later, those between Ang Mo Kio and Newton were not.

The NSL disruption came after services on the North-East Line towards Punggol were affected briefly by a train fault at Sengkang earlier on Saturday, making it the second disruption in one day.