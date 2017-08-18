NSL, DTL train delays caused by 2 separate, unrelated faults: LTA

SINGAPORE: The Friday morning (Aug 18) delays in train service on the North-South Line (NSL) and Downtown Line (DTL) were caused by two separate and unrelated faults, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release that evening.

Preliminary findings showed that the signalling fault that held up train service on the NSL may have been caused by a defective train transmitting erroneous signals to the wayside radio units along the NSL.

Wayside radio units, which are part of the NSL's new communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system, are used to transmit signals between trains and MRT stations.

The rogue signals caused the wayside radio units to fail, and trains had to move at a slower speed for safety reasons, LTA said in its news release.



The reduced train frequency, in turn, led to congestion at NSL stations.

The defective train has since been pulled from service, and a team of engineers from LTA, SMRT and Thales, the supplier of the new signalling system, are conducting further investigations into the cause of the fault.

Meanwhile, preliminary findings showed that a fault in the DTL’s automatic train supervision system prevented trains from being automatically launched from the depot on Friday morning.

Subsequent trains had to be driven manually to the main line at a lower speed, leading to delays.



The fault has since been rectified, LTA said, and a team from LTA, SBS Transit and Siemens, the supplier of the automated system, is conducting further investigations into the cause of the fault.

The rush-hour delays affected workers and students alike, including some who were taking their PSLE oral exams and N-Level preliminary exams.



Alternative transport options were offered in the form of free regular bus services as well as bridging services, which saw some bus drivers struggle as they plied unfamiliar routes.



"We are sorry for the inconvenience commuters faced this morning," LTA said in its statement, adding that the agency would continue to work closely with SMRT and SBS Transit, and that both incidents would be thoroughly investigated.