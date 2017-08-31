NSL trains delayed between Jurong East, Yishun; not due to new signalling system, SMRT says

SINGAPORE: Evening rush-hour passengers travelling between Jurong East and Yishun on Thursday (Aug 31) ahead of the long weekend were held up by a train fault on the North-South Line.



The fault was not linked to the new signalling system that had caused a number of recent delays on the train line, operator SMRT said in a tweet at about 6.20pm.



[NSL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 25mins train travel time from #JurongEast to #Yishun. (Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) August 31, 2017

Commuter Lee Jia Fang told Channel NewsAsia that she had boarded a train at Yew Tee, only for it to be stuck at the next station, Kranji, for 20 minutes.

She added that she eventually left the station to take a bus to her destination, Marsiling, but that it took another 10 minutes for the bus to arrive.



Ms Lee said that the delay held up many people who, like her, had been on their way to Johor Bahru.



SMRT said free regular bus services were available from Woodlands to Yishun. In a series of tweets, the operator kept commuters informed of the delay, which it said would add as much as 25 minutes of travel time.



Screen at Sembawang MRT Station showing the train delay on the North-South Line. (Photo: Tan Joon Tak Nicholas)

However, commuter Kelly Koh said that she was at Jurong East. "(SMRT) said 25 minutes … but I waited 25 minutes and the train did not even close its door," she said.



Another commuter, Ayesha Radiah Rashid, told Channel NewsAsia that she had been stuck on a train in between Admiralty and Sembawang for about 50 minutes. She added that there had been no air-conditioning on the train, nor were there any announcements about the delay made on board the train.



Ms Lee said there had not been any announcements in her train at Kranji either. "They only made announcements at the station, not inside the MRT (train) so many people didn't know what happened," she said, adding that many people in the train had been frustrated by the lack of announcements.



SMRT said train services resumed shortly before 7pm.



The transport operator had warned commuters of potential delays amid "intensive performance checks" on the new North-South Line signalling system.

However, Thursday evening's track fault was the most recent in a series of delays that the operator said was not linked to the signalling system.

On Aug 23, a "faulty track point" near Jurong East station resulted in a morning rush-hour delay on the North-South Line. Separately, a track fault on the East-West Line resulted in another rush-hour delay on Wednesday.