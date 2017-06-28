NTU apologises for confusion over Chinese-language food, retail signboards

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Wednesday (Jun 28) apologised for the "confusion" and its "lack of clarity" after tenants of food stalls and retail outlets on the campus were reportedly asked to replace bilingual signboards with English-only signage.



The apology came a week after local Chinese media reported that businesses were told by university staff members to switch to English-only signage.

"There is no policy at NTU that prohibits the use of Chinese language on signboards at food stalls and retail outlets," NTU president Bertil Andersson said in a statement.



He acknowledged that many members of the public had expressed unhappiness on the issue over the past few days.

"We are sorry for the confusion and our lack of clarity on the issue," Professor Andersson said, adding that a "thorough" investigation would be carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The initial findings show that the problems arose as a result of "instructions given to food court operators to present their signages in English only".



"This action was not sanctioned through any NTU policy," Prof Andersson said.

He said that NTU has since informed the stallholders that any of the other three official languages in Singapore - Chinese, Malay and Tamil - can be used, as long as the same information is displayed in English.

A panel of five members has been tasked to investigate the matter. The probe is expected to take six to eight weeks.

"If the investigation should find that staff did not act in line with NTU policies and its values, they will be held accountable," Prof Andersson said.

"We accept responsibility for this incident and for the initial responses to the media, which, with the benefit of hindsight, did not address the lapse clearly," he said.

"We offer no excuses for what has happened that has resulted in anguish and anxieties among members of the Chinese community."

Affected stallholders at North Spine food court who have already incurred costs in making new signboards can submit their claims to NTU for reimbursement, Channel NewsAsia understands.

Food court operator Select Group is in touch with its stall holders, and has updated them verbally on the situation. Select will also update the stall holders by email, it said.