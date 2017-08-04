NTU food court signboard incident: Supervisor given stern warning

SINGAPORE: A supervisor at the leasing unit of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has been given a "stern warning", following an investigation into the food court signboard incident earlier in June, the varsity said on Friday (Aug 4).



Tenants of food stalls and retail outlets on the campus were reportedly asked to replace bilingual signboards with English-only signage, which resulted in many members of the public expressing unhappiness over the issue when news of this broke in June.



The varsity subsequently apologised for the confusion and lack of clarity, and tasked a panel of five members comprising its senior management to investigate the matter.



The panel has since concluded its investigations, and in a press release on Friday, said the censured supervisor "unilaterally inserted a clause in the tender documents and commercial lease agreements, stating that signage at food stalls must be in English only".



"NTU’s senior management was neither consulted nor was its approval sought for the addition of this clause," the university said.



The panel also noted that in June 2016, the university learnt of an unspecified vendor who had been told to use English only on his signboard but did not verify this. "On hindsight, if action had been taken then, the university could have prevented this unauthorised practice early."



Given that the stall holders' contracts at the North Spine food court were up for renewal in August this year, the aforementioned supervisor "took the opportunity to insist that they adhere to the English-only clause", the press release said.



"The staff of the leasing unit had misunderstood this need to have communications in English to mean that all other languages were to be excluded. The head of department overseeing the leasing unit also did not provide the appropriate level of guidance," according to the panel's findings.



The institution explained that the supervisor was given a stern warning as it was "deemed that it was a misinterpretation of policy and that there was no ill intent".

STRENGTHENING STAFF CAPABILITIES



Following the panel's recommendations, NTU said it will take actions, which will guide its handling of matters relating to the use of languages in commercial spaces in the future.



For one, it has taken steps to ensure all its leasing staff understand its position on the use of languages in the food courts, F&B and retail outlets, and reminded them of the importance of exercising care when dealing with such matters.



The university will also strengthen the capabilities and expertise of staff managing the food courts, F&B and retail outlets, and this will include staff training. Where employees are deemed unsuitable, they will be advised to seek other roles that are more in line with their capabilities, NTU said.



The university has told vendors that English should be prominently displayed, and that other languages are permitted within the same standard size food court signboard and notice, according to the press release.