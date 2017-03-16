NTU freshmen to be guaranteed campus residence for first 2 years

SINGAPORE: Starting August, freshmen at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will be guaranteed a residential place on campus for their first two years, up from a year currently.

Last September, NTU opened three new halls of residence with the capacity to house 2,100 students. In August, three more halls will open at Nanyang Crescent to cater to another 1,820 students, the college said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 16).



By then, NTU will have 24 halls of residence, and about 14,200 undergraduates can live on campus, fulfilling more than 90 per cent of the current demand, it said.

According to the university, places in the campus' residences are highly sought after and are awarded to seniors based on a competitive entry point system.





The three new NTU halls at Nanyang Crescent will form a "one-stop integrated hub" for students, the university says. (Photo: NTU)

The new blocks are connected via a linkway with barbeque pits and study pavilions, including an annex block with a landscaped rooftop garden. A food court and a fully-equipped gym will also be located nearby, NTU said.



The varsity has a total of 33,500 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the colleges of engineering, business, science, humanities, arts, social sciences and its interdisciplinary graduate school.

Living on campus gives students opportunities for interaction with peers from different disciplines and cultural backgrounds, it said.

Each hall has up to four resident hall fellows or faculty-in-residence who are professors playing a mentoring role, it added.