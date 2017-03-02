NTU goes smart tech to equip next generation of medical professionals

SINGAPORE: A new medical school building that houses smart classrooms and learning facilities modelled after clinical environments was unveiled at the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine on Thursday (Mar 2).

The 20-storey Clinical Sciences Building, located at the varsity's Novena campus, is designed to integrate a hospital setting within the classroom. It includes a practice ward where students can perform basic diagnostics and doctor-patient interactions, and can also be transformed into an intensive care unit to simulate everyday hospital scenarios, according to an NTU press release.



The new building features 10 consultation rooms where students can hone their doctor-patient communication skills, as well as an anatomy learning centre equipped with more than 170 bottled specimens donated by NTU’s medical school partner, Imperial College London.



In line with NTU's goal of using technology in education, students will be able to conduct virtual dissections on a human-size virtual operating table and 3D body anatomies.



Classes at the Clinical Sciences Building started in January, the university said.



Professor Kam Chan Hin, the deputy provost for education at NTU, said that these spaces help to support “team-based learning” and “active problem-solving using infocommunication technologies”.



NTU president Professor Bertil Andersson said that the facilities will help “transition and integrate students into the medical scene”, while also nurturing “a generation of doctors well-versed in using the latest technologies to solve tomorrow’s healthcare issues”.

The NTU medical school opened in 2013 as Singapore’s third medical school, after the National University of Singapore’s Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and the Duke-NUS Medical School. Its Novena campus is a cornerstone of Singapore's 2030 Novena Health City master plan, it added.