NTU inks deal with US nonprofit to develop tech on improving court processes

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University and US nonprofit organisation The Mitre Corporation on Friday (Feb 10) announced that they signed two research agreements, which could lead to smart technologies to enhance workplace safety and courtroom procedures.

The joint research partnership aims to develop innovative technologies to support Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions and improve safety in workplaces, as well as in judicial engineering, which aims to improve productivity and processes for the country's courts, the joint press release said.



The agreements were signed at MITRE's campus in Virginia, US, by NTU provost Freddy Boey and MITRE's senior vice president Lillian Zarelli Ryals, it added.



On judicial engineering, they said NTU researchers will work with Singapore's courts to study how technology can help to improve operations and to improve productivity. Areas to be explored include artificial intelligence and machine learning, court analytics and decision support systems as well as cybersecurity.



As for workplace safety, technologies such as sensors, analytics and decision support tools can be used with the aim of improving safety by providing critical safety information, the press release said.



For example, smart sensors could gather data on the number of employees in an office building and large installations like the airport and seaport, so as to generate the ideal work environment in terms of oxygen levels, brightness of lighting and ambient temperature based on demand in an area, it said.



“This new partnership brings together MITRE’s strengths in smart technologies and judiciary engineering with NTU’s expertise in systems engineering as well as our track record in sustainable and intelligent technologies,” said Professor Boey.