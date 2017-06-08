NTU overtakes NUS in latest QS university rankings

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was on Thursday (Jun 8) named Asia's top university in the 2018 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, surpassing the National University of Singapore (NUS) in the process.

NTU is ranked 11th in the world, above other notable institutions such as Princeton University, Cornell University and Yale University, and two positions above its previous 13th spot.

“To climb up to the 11th spot, just one place shy of the Top 10, is remarkable progress. Even though NTU is now the highest ranked Singapore university, I maintain what I have always said – Singaporeans should be very proud that a small nation like Singapore has two world-class universities," said NTU President Professor Bertil Anderson.

NTU has climbed 63 places on the QS world rankings since 2010.

“The fact that an institution of NTU’s youth and profile finds itself on the brink of the world’s top 10 is a remarkable achievement and a testament to a concentrated, selective funding model, strong and consistent leadership, sticking with an ambitious tactical plan and a radical approach to international partnerships and collaboration,” said research director at QS Ben Sowter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NUS came in at 15th place in the latest rankings, dropping three spots from 12th.

NUS president Tan Chorh Chuan said: “NUS has continued its strategic focus on nurturing future-ready graduates, developing lifelong education, conducting world-class research and contributing to economic and societal advancement through research translation, entrepreneurship and service.



"While NUS is placed 15th this year in the QS World University Rankings 2018, we are pleased to note that the university continues to be very highly rated for Academic as well as Employer Reputation.”

Singapore Management University (SMU) was placed in the 441 to 450 category.

In determining rankings, QS assesses universities in four areas: Research, teaching, employability and internationalisation. More than 950 universities from more than 80 countries were ranked in this year's list.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) came up tops, while Stanford University and Harvard University were second and third, respectively.

The Australian National University and Tsinghua University were the other two institutions in the Asia Pacific region to make it to the top 25 in this year's rankings.