NTU prof convicted of shoplifting ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment

SINGAPORE: An engineering professor at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was on Monday (May 22) ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment for a period of 18 months, after he went on a shoplifting spree last January.



Er Meng Joo had suffered a “depressive episode” during that time, concluded a psychiatrist.

A full professor in electrical and electronic engineering, Er pleaded guilty last month to two of seven charges for stealing items worth about S$453 from petrol service stations between Jan 9 and 29 last year.

The 55-year-old stole items such as air fresheners, hairspray and a power bank from two NTUC FairPrice outlets at Esso service stations he frequented along Bukit Timah Road and Dunearn Road.

He was caught after Mr Lam Wing Kin, who manages both stores, reviewed CCTV footage and noticed Er behaving suspiciously.

Footage from Jan 27 showed Er pocketing some items which included leather polish and two bottles of mouthwash, before leaving the store without paying. Another clip from Jan 29 showed Er stealing a power bank, a micro USB cable and an air freshener, among other items.

Realising Er was a regular customer, Mr Lam tracked down his name and license plate number before lodging a police report on Jan 30.

Er admitted to shoplifting when the police showed up at his home.

Citing the psychiatrist’s report, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt said Er’s offences were, “in all likelihood … due to (a) depressive episode” he suffered at the time. He sentenced Er to a mandatory treatment order lasting 18 months.

For shoplifting, Er could have been jailed for up to three years per change and fined.