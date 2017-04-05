NTU ranked third in Times Higher Education’s young universities list

SINGAPORE: The Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) was ranked third in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) list of the world's top universities below the age of 50 published on Wednesday (Apr 5).

THE's Young University Rankings lists 200 universities across 48 countries for 2017, up from 150 last year. These younger universities offer a "very different perspective" on global higher education from the THE World University Rankings, which are dominated by institutions from the US and UK, London-based THE said in a press release.

Switzerland’s Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne topped the list of young universities for the third year in a row, while the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) overtook NTU to take second place.

THE editor Phil Baty said that despite an improved overall score, NTU’s scores for its research environment and industry income have declined since last year, resulting in it dropping from second place in the table.

Nonetheless, 26-year-old NTU was the only Singaporean institution on the list. This comes after it topped another ranking of the world's young universities by Quacquarelli Symbols (QS) - which uses a different methodology from THE - for the third year running last September.

The university's president, Professor Bertil Andersson, said the latest results "reaffirm NTU’s globally acknowledged strengths in teaching, research and working with our international partners and the industry".

Professor Andersson also said HKUST was one of NTU's "friendly competitors" and that the two universities have "a lot of mutual respect for each other".

THE's Young University Rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the World University Rankings but recalibrated to reflect the profiles of younger universities, it explained in the release.



The indicators are grouped into five categories: Teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and knowledge transfer.

In the THE world rankings for this year, the National University of Singapore was ranked 24th, making it the top Asian university on the list, while NTU came in 54th.