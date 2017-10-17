NTU tops Asia in QS university rankings; NUS drops to 2nd

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was on Tuesday (Oct 17) named Asia's top university in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings.



The National University of Singapore (NUS) dropped to second and was followed by Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

NTU rose two spots from last year to be placed in the leading position of the QS Asia University league table ahead of 400 universities in Asia.

NTU took the top spot, having improved its scores for papers per faculty and student-faculty ratio. For the second consecutive year, NTU is also the region’s best performer for citations per paper, which measures the impact and quality of the scientific work done by universities.

NTU president, Professor Bertil Anderson said: “NTU has made fantastic progress, having risen from No 14 when the QS Asian rankings began in 2009. The latest rankings are an outstanding achievement and strong endorsement of NTU’s excellent reputation built up over the years, and I wish to thank the entire NTU community for their contributions.”



“Besides celebrating NTU’s success as Asia’s highest-ranked university, Singaporeans should also be very proud that Singapore leads the rest of Asia with two world-class universities,” said Prof Andersson.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this year, NTU rose to 11th place in the QS’ World University Rankings – the highest position by an Asian university in world rankings.

Ben Sowter, research director, QS, said: "While the methodology of the Asia Rankings differs from the one of the World University Rankings, Nanyang Technological University is the top-performing Asian University in both lists, according to our metrics. NTU has improved its standing in the academic and employer reputation indicators, as well as in the “international faculty” metric."