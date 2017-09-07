NTUC FairPrice commits S$1m to extend support for local suppliers

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice has committed S$1 million to renew a programme which supports local small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), the supermarket chain said on Thursday (Sep 7).

First introduced in 2009, the SME Supplier’s Support and Development Programme is available to local suppliers with an annual turnover of less than S$5 million. Under the scheme, suppliers can apply for support such as discounts on listing and processing fees, and to be paid within 30 days instead of the usual 60 days.

The programme, which has been renewed annually since 2012, will be extended for another year. It has benefited about 320 SMEs so far, FairPrice said.

On Thursday, the supermarket chain also announced the launch of its sixth Made in Singapore Fair, an annual initiative that aims to raise awareness for local suppliers and food items.

“As a home-grown brand, NTUC FairPrice continues to support local produce and locally made products," said its deputy CEO and head of products Tng Ah Yiam. "Buying local not only supports local companies, it also helps in diversifying and establishing greater food security in Singapore."

"On the sustainability front, it also helps to reduce the carbon footprint," he added.

This year’s Made in Singapore Fair will feature about 50 locally made products, including chilled ready-to-eat meals by Taste Asia under the Select Group. The halal-certified meals include dishes such as chicken rice, pineapple fried rice and curry chicken rice.

The fair will run from Thursday until Sep 20 at all FairPrice supermarkets and on its website.