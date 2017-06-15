NTUC FairPrice launches Australian formula milk range for under S$35 a tin

SINGAPORE: NTUC FairPrice on Thursday (Jun 15) introduced a new range of formula milk previously only available in Australia, amid concern over the rising cost of formula milk in Singapore.

Priced between S$27.50 and S$35 for a 900g tin, Australia's Own is sourced from the dairy pasture area of Gippsland, Victoria, where it is processed and packed in a certified facility.



The milk powder is available in two ranges, each with three formulations for the different stages of a child’s development.

NTUC FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng said the supermarket worked with the authorities following the announcement to review import requirements.



“FairPrice has been in discussions with the authorities on bringing in better-value formula milk from additional sources," said Mr Seah.



The new brand joins the supermarket chain's existing range of more than 150 varieties of formula milk, spanning different brands, formulations and pack sizes.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon - who is leading a taskforce to address the rising prices of formula milk in Singapore - said he was heartened to see FairPrice take proactive steps to make more choices of formula milk available.



Dr Koh said that, this way, "parents can select an option that best suits their family's needs".



Australia’s Own formula milk will be available across FairPrice outlets islandwide from Friday.

