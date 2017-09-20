NTUC FairPrice launches housebrand formula milk for under S$30 a tin

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice on Wednesday (Sep 20) launched a new range of formula milk from Australia, under its housebrand label.

The FairPrice Gold formula milk is priced between S$27 and S$29 for a 900g tin. It is available in three types - for infants up to six months of age, between six months and a year old, as well as for those who are one and older.

This is the fourth brand of formula milk launched in recent months, following calls for more affordable options in Singapore. Data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed that the average retail price of formula milk more than doubled over the past nine years.



CEO of NTUC FairPrice Seah Kian Peng said the launch of its housebrand formula milk adds another dimension to the company's "ongoing efforts to holistically address parents’ concerns on rising costs of formula milk".

"Through our own housebrand label, we are able to provide very good value by offering a high-quality product at a price that is much lower than comparable brands,” Mr Seah added.



In June, NTUC had launched a range of formula milk called Australia's Own, priced between S$27.50 and S$35 for a 900g tin.

Last month, supermarket chain Sheng Siong also introduced a range of Australian formula milk called Nature One Diary, which is priced from S$25.50 to S$29.50 a tin. And in May, a Singapore-made brand of milk powder called Einmilk was launched for under S$40 a tin.