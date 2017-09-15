NTUC launches fund to provide aid to domestic workers

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) on Friday (Sep 15) launched a new welfare fund to provide aid to domestic workers.

The Domestic Employees Welfare Fund, which comes under NTUC's Centre for Domestic Employees, aims to raise S$200,000 by the end of this year, NTUC said in a media release on Friday.

With the fund, the centre will be able to help both local and foreign domestic workers with ex-gratia payments, subsistence allowances and even repatriation costs, NTUC said.

It added that the fund will also complement other initiatives such as advisory and mediation services, free legal clinics and weekly outreach sessions.

"We hope that the fund can be used to build a more comprehensive support system for this group of workers, particularly those who are foreigners, as they are relatively in need of more assistance," the chairman of the fund's board of trustees Bennett Neo said.

The fund received Institutions of a Public Character (IPC) status in March, which allows it to raise funds from donors who will enjoy a tax deduction.

