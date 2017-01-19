Number of COEs available up almost 9% for Feb-Apr period

SINGAPORE: There will be more Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) available in the February to April period, with the quota set at 26,391 – an 8.9 per cent increase from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jan 19).



A total of 24,234 COEs were available in the November 2016 to January 2017 period.

Except for Category C and D, all other vehicle categories will see a rise in the number of COEs.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a monthly quota of 4,104, up from the previous quarter's 3,688.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a monthly quota of 2,714 COEs, compared to 2,486 in the previous quarter.

As for Category C, which is for goods vehicles and buses, the number of monthly COEs will be 322, slightly lower than the previous quarter's 361.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the monthly COE quota is 692, down from the previous quarter's 741.

Category E - also known as the Open Category - will see a monthly quota of 963 COEs, compared to 799 in the previous quarter.

According to LTA, the COE quota consists of three components: The provision for the 0.25 per cent per annum vehicle growth was based on the vehicle population as at Dec 31 last year; the replacement COEs from vehicles de-registered over the preceding three-month period of October to December 2016; and adjustments for changes in the taxi population, replacement of commercial vehicles under the Early Turnover Scheme and expired COEs.

The next quota announcement for the bidding period of May to July will be made in April.