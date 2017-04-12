Number of COEs available up more than 20% for May-Jul period

SINGAPORE: There will be more Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) available in the May to July period, with the quota set at 31,708 - a 20.1 per cent increase from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Apr 12).

A total of 26,391 COEs were available in the February to April 2017 period.

As announced at Budget 2017, Category D vehicles, which is for motrocycles, will no longer contribute COEs to Category E, also known as the open category, with effect from the first COE bidding exercise in May 2017.

Except for Category A and B, all other vehicle categories will see a rise in the number of COEs.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a monthly quota of 3,797, down from the previous quarter's 4,104.



Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a monthly quota of 2,641 COEs, compared to 2,714 in the previous quarter.



As for Category C, which is for goods vehicles and buses, the number of monthly COEs will be 2,168, more than a six-fold increase from the previous quarter's 322.



In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the monthly COE quota is 907, up from the previous quarter's 692.



Category E - also known as the Open Category - will see a monthly quota of 1,055 COEs, compared to 963 in the previous quarter.



According to LTA, the COE quota consists of three components - the provision for the 0.25 per cent per annum vehicle growth was based on the vehicle population as at Dec 31 last year; the replacement COEs from vehicles de-registered over the preceding three-month period of January to March 2017; and adjustments for changes in the taxi population, replacement of commercial vehicles under the Early Turnover Scheme and expired COEs.



The next quota announcement for the bidding period of August to October will be made in July.