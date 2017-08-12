Nurses to get more opportunities to volunteer for overseas humanitarian work

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) and the Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday (Aug 12) to allow nurses more opportunities to volunteer in both overseas humanitarian programmes and local community services.



The signing of the agreement was witnessed by First Lady and patron of the SNA Mary Tan at a ceremony, marking the official opening of newly renovated SNA’s Training Centre.



With the agreement, nurses will now have more opportunities to take part in humanitarian missions like disaster relief. They would also be given the chance to deliver in-country training programmes to build the capacity of nurses in the region.



Locally, nurses can volunteer for Red Cross services like ElderAid, and Home Monitoring & Elder Care (HoME+) to increase health literacy and enhance quality of life for vulnerable communities like the elderly and migrant workers.



For 2016, SRC had about 50 nurse volunteers take part in local community outreach and overseas programmes. With the agreement, it is hoped that 100 nurse volunteers can be mobilised over the next year.



"The humanitarian challenges facing the region are immense," said Benjamin William, CEO of SRC. "So much needs to be done. With more nurses being mobilised and empowered to be actively involved in community services, more lives would be touched, improved and even saved."





