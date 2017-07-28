NUS appoints provost Tan Eng Chye as president, more places available for lifelong learning

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has named Professor Tan Eng Chye as its new president, an appointment that will take effect in January 2018.



Prof Tan, a mathematician and an NUS alumnus, has been the university’s provost for the past 10 years. He will succeed current president Tan Chorh Chuan who will be seconded to the Ministry of Health, said NUS in a news release on Friday (Jul 28).



The incoming president, 56, said he will be focusing on three areas - lifelong learning, personalised learning and inclusive learning.



"We feel that technology will have a big role in the way we teach and learn, and we would be doing a lot of experimentation and study into that. On inclusive learning, we want to make sure that our NUS experience will be available to a bigger group of people within Singapore," he said.



As part of efforts to promote lifelong learning, he announced that the university will be opening up 5,000 places per year for the next five years to NUS alumni and all Singaporeans to take up courses at NUS.



This is an expansion of the initiative announced in May that 140 courses across eight schools and faculties would be opened to NUS alumni over the next three years.



Those courses have been oversubscribed, revealed Prof Tan, who said that there were more than 8,000 applicants for the 770 places which were made available.

The university is also planning to open up selected modules to students who are keen to study at NUS, and who do not have A-Levels.

The pilot will start in January 2018 with the basic programming course under the school of computing.



Applicants will go through aptitude-based admissions and they would have to complete one semester of the course. If they do well, they will be given preferential consideration for their admission to the particular discipline or faculty. The university said this is part of plans to make learning more inclusive.



“A HOMEGROWN LEADER”



The professor is no stranger to NUS, having been with the university for 32 years.



NUS described him as a “homegrown leader” and a “powerful advocate” for global education with an Asian perspective.



He led several major initiatives such as the University Town Residential College Programme and the School of Continuing and Lifelong Education.



NUS added that Prof Tan also led the introduction of the grade-free scheme for freshmen, and underscored the importance of a broad-based education that “promotes exploration, curiosity and critical thinking” through a revamp of the general education curriculum.



NUS also announced the appointment of Professor Ho Teck Hua as its new senior deputy president and provost from January 2018. He is currently the deputy president (Research & Technology), and heads two national research and development programmes in artificial intelligence and data science.



Prof Ho Teck Hua will be the university's new senior deputy president and provost from January 2018. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

“With these two appointments, NUS will have a truly outstanding leadership team,” said NUS chairman Hsieh Fu Hua who led the search for the new president.

