NUS opens 140 modules to alumni for next 3 years

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) is opening up 140 courses to its alumni over the next three years as part of its efforts to promote lifelong learning, it announced on Monday (May 8).

In the first-year pilot of the initiative from August 2017 to July 2018, the modules will be available at no cost to the college's 278,000 alumni. In the subsequent two years, course fees - which range from about S$3,000 to S$3,500 per module - will continue to be waived, but a student services fee of S$261.85 will be charged for each semester, NUS said.

The modules are offered by eight schools and faculties: The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, NUS Business School, School of Computing, School of Design and Environment, Faculty of Engineering, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Faculty of Science and the School for Continuing and Lifelong Education.

Some of these modules include:

Prescribed Text in Literature (Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences)

Massive Data Processing Techniques in Data Science (School of Computing)

TechLaunch – Experiential Entrepreneurship (Faculty of Engineering)

Social Entrepreneurship (Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy)

Nutritional Biochemistry (Faculty of Science)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alumni enrolled in these modules will study alongside current NUS students during regular term time, which typically runs from August to December and January to May.



However, priority in signing up for these modules will still be given to current NUS students, with no more than 10 per cent of each class comprising alumni on a first-come, first-served basis, the university stated.

About 770 places will be available for NUS alumni in the courses, the majority at the postgraduate levels, but the selection also includes undergraduate modules. It may expand the course offerings after the pilot phase, the varsity added.

NUS alumni can take up to two modules over the next three years, from Aug 1 this year to Jul 30, 2020. This is limited to one module per semester to open up learning opportunities for more NUS alumni, said the school.



“With the rapidly changing world, our graduates have to learn and adapt as they develop their careers, and in tandem with that, our mental construct of a university education has to change," NUS Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost Tan Eng Chye said.



"Our initiative is an encouragement for our alumni, new and old, to start adopting this lifelong learning mindset.”

The full list of relevant courses is available on NUS' website, and applications start on Monday and close on May 31.