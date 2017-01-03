NUS Pro-Chancellor re-appointed to Presidential Advisers Council

SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam has re-appointed National University of Singapore Pro-Chancellor Po’ad Shaik Abu Bakar Mattar as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA), the President's Office announced in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Mr Po'ad Mattar, who was first appointed to the CPA on Jan 2, 2007, will serve a further four-year term with effect from Jan 2, 2017. Members are appointed on a six-year term on their first appointment. They are eligible for re-appointment for further terms of four years each.

The CPA, which comprises six members and two alternate members, advises the President in the exercise of his custodial and discretionary powers.



It is obligatory for the President to consult the CPA before he vetoes the budgets of the Government and key government-linked bodies as well as the appointments of key personnel in the public service and the key Government-linked bodies.

Of the six members, two, including Mr Po'ad Mattar, are appointed by the President at his discretion; two are the Prime Minister's nominees; one is the Chief Justice's nominee; and one is the nominee of the Chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Of the two alternate members, one is appointed by the President at his discretion while the other is appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister, in consultation with the Chief Justice and Chairman of Public Service Commission.

The present chairman of the CPA is Mr J Y Pillay. The other members are Mr S Dhanabalan, Mr Goh Joon Seng, Mr Bobby Chin Yoke Choong and Mr Lee Tzu Yang. The two alternate members are Mr Lim Chee Onn and Mr Stephen Lee Ching Yen.