NUS student falls and dies after locking herself out of dorm room

SINGAPORE: A National University of Singapore (NUS) student died on Saturday (Oct 28) after she was found unconscious near Block C of Sheares Hall, one of the school's six residential hostels.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the student, a South Korean, climbed out of a top-floor window near her room after locking herself out.

"She was immediately sent to the hospital, but subsequently passed away," said an NUS spokesperson.

Police confirmed they were alerted to "a case of fall from height" at about 11.30am, and that the 18-year-old victim was sent to the National University Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the student," said NUS.

"NUS staff and counsellors are in touch with the student's family and friends to provide support and assistance."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the university said it has reminded Sheares Hall residents to seek assistance from the school's staff if they are locked out of their rooms.

Police have classified the case as unnatural death and are investigating.