NUS suspends academic for alleged involvement in case of imam's remarks on Christians, Jews

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) has suspended the academic who criticised the person who posted a video of an imam allegedly making inappropriate remarks about Christians and Jews.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday (Mar 8), NUS said that Associate Professor Khairudin Aljunied, who is part of the university's Department of Malay Studies, was suspended from his duties on Monday.

"The suspension follows from Assoc Prof Khairudin's purported comments made in relation to insensitive remarks about Christians and Jews allegedly made by a religious leader," a spokesperson for NUS said.



"As part of due process, NUS will launch an internal investigation into Assoc Prof Khairudin’s involvement in this incident. Assoc Prof Khairudin will continue to be paid his full salary during his suspension."

Assoc Prof Khairudin's actions were highlighted by Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam when he spoke on the issue in Parliament on Friday.

“Mr Khairudin’s position and actions are quite unacceptable. He has jumped into this, without verifying the facts and without checking the context. And supports a position that is quite contrary to the norms, values and laws in Singapore.

“The police will look into the issues, and the conduct of all involved - quite thoroughly,” Mr Shanmugam said.

The video of the imam's remarks surfaced on social media on Feb 24. A police report was lodged over the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said that the imam has been put on leave amid the probe.