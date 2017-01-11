O-Level results: Record 84.3% score at least 5 passes, highest since 1995

SINGAPORE: A record-breaking 84.3 per cent of students scored at least five passes in last year’s O-Level examinations, beating a 20-year high attained by the previous cohort, according to results released by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Jan 11).

The percentage of students who scored five or more passes in 2015 was 83.8 per cent – then the highest proportion since at least 1995.

Last year, 30,292 school candidates sat for the O-Levels, up from 29,723 the previous year. Of these, 30,262 – or 99.9 per cent – passed at least one subject, unchanged from the previous year. A total of 29,221 students, or 96.5 per cent, scored at least three passes, up from 96.1 per cent from 2015.

A total of 1,865 private candidates also sat for the examination last year, compared to 1,983 in 2015. Out of these, 90.2 per cent passed at least one subject, down slightly from 90.5 per cent.

Students can visit MOE’s education and career guidance portal for information on the various educational options available to them after the O-Level examination, the ministry said.