oBike working with police to identify pair seen throwing bicycles into drain

SINGAPORE: Bike-sharing service provider oBike said on Tuesday (Nov 21) it is working closely with police to identify two people who were seen throwing two of its bicycles into a drain in a video.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man and a woman in workout attire were seen pushing two oBike bicycles from the pavement into a drain.





In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, oBike's co-founder and chief marketing officer Edward Chen said the company was aware of the video and can verify that the bicycles belong to oBike.



A screengrab from a video circulating online shows a woman pushing an oBike into a drain. (Video: Facebook / Yeoh Pei Ching)

"It is evident that the perpetrators have damaged our bikes maliciously and we strongly condemn their behaviour. Our operations teams are working closely with the police to identify those responsible," said Mr Chen.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The company added that it would like to take this opportunity to "encourage civic-mindedness" among its riders to create a pleasant experience for all.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police for comment.