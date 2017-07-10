OCBC launches S$100,000 fund to support environmental sustainability projects

SINGAPORE: Groups and individuals who have ideas on promoting environmental sustainability in Singapore now have a new source of funding to implement their projects.

Backed by local lender OCBC Bank, the fund will give a total of S$100,000 annually to support such projects.

An independent committee comprising representatives from the bank, the National Parks Board, the National Environmental Agency and national water agency PUB will evaluate project proposals and decide which to fund.

Projects must encourage environmentally responsible behaviour or habits among the public. They can be geared towards efforts to conserve, recycle, or minimise waste of environmental resources including water, energy and food.

They can also include biodiversity conservation initiatives, including habitat enhancement, restoration and species recovery.

The fund will support quality ideas and focus on helping no more than a handful of projects a year, OCBC said. The bank added that it hopes to keep the fund running for as long as possible, depending on the response.

OCBC Bank's group chief executive Samuel Tsien said: "We want to fund projects that can be realised with meaningful and sustainable impacts on our environment. Through this fund, we hope that we can help bring environmental sustainability ideas from conception to fulfilment."

Those with promising proposals have up to Nov 30 to submit their ideas for 2017.