OCBC Q4 net profit down 18%, bad debt charges rise

SINGAPORE: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC), Singapore’s second-biggest lender, on Tuesday (Feb 14) reported a bigger-than-expected 18 per cent drop in quarterly net profit, dragged down by a 57 per cent jump in bad debt charges.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$789 million in the three months ending December, versus S$960 million a year earlier and an average forecast of S$856 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Net allowances for loans and other assets rose to S$305 million, highlighting the sector's growing exposure to the stressed oil services sector.

Net interest income for the quarter was 7 per cent lower at S$1.25 million, the bank said, citing the “continued compression” in customer loan yields. Non-interest income was down 4 per cent at S$926 million, as fee income growth was more than offset by lower net trading income and life assurance profit.

Net profit for the year was S$3.47 billion, down 11 per cent from the previous year.

The bank has proposed a final dividend of S$0.18 a share.