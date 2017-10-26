OCBC's Q3 net profit rises 12%

SINGAPORE: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC), Singapore’s second-largest lender, said on Thursday (Oct 26) its net profit for the third quarter rose 12 per cent from a year earlier to S$1.06 billion.

That compares with the S$1.01 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of seven analysts.

OCBC - the first of Singapore’s three lender to report its third quarter earnings - attributed the increase to “sustained momentum” across its banking, wealth management and insurance businesses in its key markets of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China.

Net interest income, which refers to interest it earns from loans, rose 12 per cent to S$1.38 billion in the third quarter from S$1.23 billion the same period a year ago, OCBC said in a statement before markets opened.

Non-interest income, which refers to its earnings from non-loan products, edged up 1 per cent to S$978 million from S$970 million a year ago.

Net interest margin rose 4 basis points to 1.66 per cent.

“Business activities and investments are generally picking up in tandem with regional economic trends," said CEO Samuel Tsien.

"However, we will remain watchful of ongoing geo-political event risks and the continuing stress observed in the oil and gas industry,” he added.

United Overseas Bank and DBS Bank will report their third-quarter results on Nov 3 and 6 respectively.

OCBC's shares closed up 0.8 per cent at S$11.55 on Wednesday.