OCBC staff commended for preventing Internet love scam

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual at OCBC's Tampines branch on Aug 30 until a 55-year-old man walked in, wanting to send S$17,100 overseas.



The money, which was to be remitted to a person in Malaysia, was for an "anti-terrorism certificate" so that a parcel could clear immigration.

This set off alarm bells for OCBC staff Ng Lay Kheng who immediately alerted the police, who then prevented the man from sending the money.



For her vigilance in preventing a victim from falling prey to an Internet love scam, Ms Ng was on Thursday (Sep 7) commended by the police in a ceremony at the Bedok police division.

According to the police, the 55-year-old man had met an unknown woman on a social networking site and developed a romantic relationship with her.

The man was then asked to send money overseas to pay for things such as exam fees, parcel fees and immigration fees. He had already sent money to the woman in Malaysia on other occasions before the Aug 30 incident.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Tin Wee, commended Ms Ng for her timely intervention.



"It is indeed heartening to see the strong working partnership between the police and the community," he said. "The vigilance displayed by Ms Ng is indeed commendable."



Police investigations into the love scam are ongoing.



For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722-6688.