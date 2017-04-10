OCBC, UOB customers can now withdraw cash from either bank’s ATMs for free

SINGAPORE: Customers of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank (UOB) will not have to pay fees to withdraw cash from either bank’s ATMs until the end of this year, both banks said on Monday (Apr 10).

Previously, customers from both banks were allowed to make only two free cross-bank ATM cash withdrawals a month. They were charged S$0.30 for each transaction after that.

The promotion, which started on Apr 1 and will end on Dec 31, is intended to increase awareness of their shared ATM network, the banks said in a joint news release.

“Although this shared ATM network service has been in place for close to 30 years, we want more of our customers to be aware of this convenience to withdraw cash, check their account balance and transfer funds,” said Mr Dennis Tan, OCBC’s head of consumer financial services in Singapore.

In 2016, there were more than five million cross-bank transactions by customers using OCBC’s and UOB’s shared ATM network. Such transactions have increased 30 per cent in the last 10 years, signalling customer demand, the banks said.

Ms Jacquelyn Tan, UOB's head of personal financial services in Singapore, said: "There are three things customers expect when it comes to banking services: Make it faster, simpler and more convenient.

"This partnership delivers on all three expectations as customers have more ATMs to choose from and do not have to worry about capping their usage to only two cross-bank ATM withdrawals per month."