Off-duty policeman killed in accident along MCE, fellow officer arrested

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Friday morning (Nov 3), while a 27-year-old man was arrested.

Channel NewsAsia understands that both men were off-duty police officers.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at about 5.15am, involving two motorcycles along the MCE. This happened at the stretch towards East Coast Parkway before Central Boulevard.



The older motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while the other rider was injured, the police added.

Police investigations are ongoing.