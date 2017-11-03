Off-duty policeman killed in accident along MCE, motorcyclist arrested

SINGAPORE: An off-duty police officer was killed in a traffic accident along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) on Friday morning (Nov 3).



The police said they were alerted to an accident at about 5.15am, involving two motorcycles along the MCE. This happened at the stretch towards East Coast Parkway before Central Boulevard.



A 33-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, while the other motorcyclist was injured, the police added.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the victim is a police officer.

The injured rider, a 27-year-old man, has been arrested. Police investigations are ongoing.