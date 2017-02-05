Off-peak car population in 2016 lowest in a decade

SINGAPORE: The number of off-peak cars on the roads last year hit the lowest since 2006, according to statistics by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Since rising to a high of 50,040 in 2010 when the scheme’s rules were eased, their presence on the roads has steadily diminished over the years. There were 22,562 off-peak cars on the roads last year, the lowest since 11 years ago, when there were 24,413 of such cars.

In comparison, there were 30,469 off-peak cars in 2015 and 38,146 in 2014.

OFF-PEAK SCHEME LOSING POPULARITY?

Off-peak cars were introduced in 1994 to allow people with lower incomes the chance to own a car without adding to peak-hour traffic congestion.

These cars cannot be driven from 7am to 7pm on weekdays, among other restrictions.

Those who register their cars under the off-peak scheme get a rebate of up to S$17,000, which can be used to offset the cost of a Certificate of Entitlement (COE) and registration fees when buying a new car. They also get a S$500 discount on annual road tax.

Some drivers, however, said this is not enough.

Ms Khadijah Saidi bought an off-peak car back in 2005 when the COE premium for small cars was less than S$15,000. But she said goodbye to it in 2015 when its COE expired.

As premiums have more than tripled, extending her car's lifespan was out of the question for the 32-year-old. "It was much cheaper then. The COE was also very low so I thought it was quite a good deal to get a car then, and it's also going to be convenient for me and my family,” said Ms Khadijah.

“But if I were actually to make my calculations, it's way cheaper to get a taxi or a GrabCar nowadays."

LITTLE INCENTIVE TO CHANGE OFF-PEAK SCHEME: EXPERTS

While the overall population of off-peak cars has decreased, more are registering such cars – 1,904 new off-peak cars were registered last year, up from 807 in 2015 and 200 in 2014.

Transport analyst Dr Park Byung Joon said the rise could be due to COE prices, which have dipped in the last two years.

"The benefit of having an off-peak car is that rebate of S$17,000 and that is very attractive if COE prices are low,” said Dr Park, a senior lecturer with SIM University.

“Back in 2014, we still had a drought of COE supply and COE prices were more than S$70,000. Then, even after S$17,000 of rebate, you still have to pay more than S$100,000 for a car that you can't use during the day.”

While their overall numbers may be dwindling, experts have said that there is little incentive to make changes to the scheme.

"It's a very small percentage of usage so why go and pick on them,” said transport consultant Dr Gopinath Menon. “We might as well look at all cars. And I think ultimately the system, as it looks now, is getting less and less popular. So on its own, when you have this car-lite policy, it might just taper off, taper down."