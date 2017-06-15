Ofo bike thrown from HDB block; bicycle-sharing firm lodges police report

In a video shared online, a man in black t-shirt was seen throwing a bicycle with the ofo logo down from a height.

SINGAPORE: Bicycle sharing start-up ofo on Thursday (Jun 15) confirmed it has lodged a police report, after a video showing a man throwing one of its bicycles down from a high floor of what looked like a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block surfaced online.

Channel NewsAsia understands the incident took place at Block 116B Jalan Tenteram.

The video was posted on Vimeo on Thursday morning and was subsequently shared widely after being posted on discussion platform Reddit.

In the video, a male voice could be heard in the background saying: "This is not my fault, I swear to god", while another man, clad in a black t-shirt, picked up a bicycle with the ofo logo and threw it down from a height.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Ms Angela Cai, the global public relations lead for ofo, said: "This is something that goes beyond vandalism and poses a great threat to people's safety. We will not tolerate this and will work with the police and make sure justice is served."

The police confirmed that a report had been lodged, and said that investigations are ongoing.